Done! Fundraising campaign to preserve scenic part of Santa Barbara County coast complete

It's a chunk of land on Santa Barbara County’s Gaviota coastline with spectacular views, one which is home to some rare plants and animals. Now, a $3 million dollar campaign to preserve the property is now a done deal.

Several months ago, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County got the chance to buy the nearly 50 acres of land in the Santa Ynez Mountains foothills. It’s off of Highway 101 about 30 miles west of Santa Barbara. There are views up and down the coast, of the Santa Barbara Channel, and on a clear day the Channel Islands.

It’s adjacent to the Trust’s existing Arroyo Hondo Preserve.

It dipped into its reserves to purchase it. Now, theTrust just completed a campaign to raise the money to cover what it took out of its reserves.

In addition to preserving the land, the plan is to add access to the overlook area, including new trails. The hope it to have it open to the public next summer.



