2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Done! Fundraising campaign to preserve scenic part of Santa Barbara County coast complete

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM PDT
The view from the Land Trust For Santa Barbara County's new Gaviota Overlook.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The view from the Land Trust For Santa Barbara County's new Gaviota Overlook.

Gaviota Overlook 30 miles west of Santa Barbara has dramatic coastal, Santa Barbara Channel views. Goal is to have it open to public next summer.

It's a chunk of land on Santa Barbara County’s Gaviota coastline with spectacular views, one which is home to some rare plants and animals. Now, a $3 million dollar campaign to preserve the property is now a done deal.

Several months ago, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County got the chance to buy the nearly 50 acres of land in the Santa Ynez Mountains foothills. It’s off of Highway 101 about 30 miles west of Santa Barbara. There are views up and down the coast, of the Santa Barbara Channel, and on a clear day the Channel Islands.

It’s adjacent to the Trust’s existing Arroyo Hondo Preserve.

It dipped into its reserves to purchase it. Now, theTrust just completed a campaign to raise the money to cover what it took out of its reserves.

In addition to preserving the land, the plan is to add access to the overlook area, including new trails. The hope it to have it open to the public next summer.

 

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsgaviotagaviota coastlineland conservationsanta barbara theater
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco