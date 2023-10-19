Here comes the judge! Ventura County gets new Superior Court judge

The Governor appointed a new Superior Court judge for Ventura County.

Ventura Superior Court Commissioner Paul Feldman took his new Superior Court seat immediately. He fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Tari Cody to the state Court of Appeal.

Feldman has been a Court Commissioner since July of 2022. Before that, he was a Senior Deputy District Attorney in Ventura County, and a Deputy District Attorney in San Bernardino County.

For more than a decade, he has also served in the Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps, handling a number of military related legal issues.