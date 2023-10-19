2023
California Coast News

Here comes the judge! Ventura County gets new Superior Court judge

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Governor fills vacancy with familiar face in the county's legal circles.

The Governor appointed a new Superior Court judge for Ventura County.

Ventura Superior Court Commissioner Paul Feldman took his new Superior Court seat immediately. He fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Tari Cody to the state Court of Appeal.

 Feldman has been a Court Commissioner since July of 2022. Before that, he was a Senior Deputy District Attorney in Ventura County, and a Deputy District Attorney in San Bernardino County.

For more than a decade, he has also served in the Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps, handling a number of military related legal issues.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
