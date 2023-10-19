2023
California's statewide earthquake drill proves important test for Metrolink commuter rail system

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM PDT
USGS seismographs tracking quake activity.
USGS
USGS seismographs tracking quake activity.

Cutting edge system automatically slows trains when shake alert system detects major quakes.

Maybe you were one of them. Millions of people across the state took part in an earthquake drill Thursday morning called the Great American Shakeout.

It was also a chance for Metrolink, the commuter rail system which serves Ventura County, and five other Southern California counties to test its new quake technology.

Metrolink trains are tied into the state’s ShakeAlert system, which notifies users that a major quake has occurred, and shock waves are coming. After a big quake is detected, the Metrolink system automatically slows the trains.

During the drill, trains operating on Metrolink tracks were automatically slowed to 20 miles an hour. The idea is to reduce the threat of a derailment during a major quake.

Metrolink conductors announced to passengers that the reported quake, and emergency slowing was only a drill to test the system.

It actually got a real test in August, when the system automatically slowed trains operating at the time as a result of the Ojai area’s magnitude 5.1 earthquake.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
