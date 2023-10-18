Organizers of star-studded Santa Barbara County event for first responders say it made $800,000+

It was a star studded fundraiser for Santa Barbara County’s first responders, with rock and pop music stars, and celebrities like Oprah and Kevin Costner. Now, organizers say it was a big success.

The band Maroon 5 headlined the September 22 concert in Summerland, which raised money to support Santa Barbara County first responders.

"We did very, very well. Our donors were incredibly supportive. We have netted to date around $800,000," said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, who is is the co-founder, and CEO of ONE 805.

ONE805 organized the September event.

She says the County’s law enforcement and fire chiefs decide the priorities on how the money is used.

The goal is to provide support the agencies don’t get through tax dollars.

One of ONE805’s major efforts is a free, confidential counseling program for firefighters in Santa Barbara County.

