Financially struggling pharmacy chain announces plans to close two locations in the Tri-Counties

One of the nation’s largest pharmacy chains announced that it will close two stores in the Tri-Counties, after filing for bankruptcy this week.

Rite-Aid is having big financial problems. The chain has about 2100 stores, and 45,000 employees in 17 states. The company announced plans to close more than 150 locations, including 31 in California.

Rite-Aid will shut down its store on 700 block of North Ventura Road in Oxnard, and its location on the 2700 block OF East Thompson Boulevard in Ventura.

In its bankruptcy filing, company officials said they were struggling with a number of underperforming locations. But, they say they’ve obtained new financing to help get them back on solid financial footing.