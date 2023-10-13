Prosecutors say all four involved in daring Ventura County Fairgrounds burglary now sentenced

It was a shocking crime. Someone stole more than a half million dollars from the Ventura County Fairgrounds, during the Ventura County Fair. The four men involved were caught, and now they are all headed to jail.

It happened in August of 2022. $572,000 was taken from a safe in the Fairgrounds Administration Building. Using video surveillance footage, investigators concluded it was an inside job.

Prosecutors say Alexander Piceno worked for the company which processed the fair’s cash receipts. They say he left a door open for his accomplices, and told them where to find the safe’s combination. The Baldwin Park man pled guilty to three felony counts, and in June was sentenced to three years in state prison.

The other three involved in the burglary were sentenced this week.

The two men who actually stole the money pled guilty to multiple charges. Rafael Morales of La Puente and Jesus Rios of El Monte were each sentenced to three years in state prison.

The getaway driver, Carlos Aranda of Los Angeles, also pled guilty, and received a 364 day sentence in the Ventura County Jail.