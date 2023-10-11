2023
California Coast News

Woman struck and killed by passenger train in Pismo Beach

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Train made emergency stop, but couldn't stop in time to avoid hitting woman.

Authorities are trying to determine what led up to the death of a woman who was hit by a passenger train on the Central Coast.

It happened just after noon Wednesday in Pismo Beach. A woman was walking northbound in the middle of the tracks near Frady Lane, and the Highway 101 overpass.

An oncoming Amtrak train used its horn to warn the woman, and made an emergency stop. But, it was unable to stop in time from hitting the woman. No one on the train was hurt.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.

