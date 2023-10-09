There's a chance to weigh in on the proposed new Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary

There's a chance this week for you to weigh in on a major new marine sanctuary proposed for off of the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County Coastlines.

The Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary would provide protections for more than 130 miles of coastline in the two counties. It would be around 5600 square miles.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has developed proposed boundaries for the new marine sanctuary, as well as protections it would include.

There have already been two in-person public meetings to collect public comments. You need to preregister for Thursday's event. The virtual meeting will take place at 1 Thursday afternoon.

