2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

There's a chance to weigh in on the proposed new Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM PDT
NOAA's proposed boundaries for a new National Marine Sanctuary. It would provide protections for more than 130 milies of coastline off of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.
NOAA
NOAA's proposed boundaries for a new National Marine Sanctuary. It would provide protections for more than 130 milies of coastline off of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Virtural public comment meeting set for Thursday.

There's a chance this week for you to weigh in on a major new marine sanctuary proposed for off of the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County Coastlines.

The Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary would provide protections for more than 130 miles of coastline in the two counties. It would be around 5600 square miles.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has developed proposed boundaries for the new marine sanctuary, as well as protections it would include.

There have already been two in-person public meetings to collect public comments. You need to preregister for Thursday's event. The virtual meeting will take place at 1 Thursday afternoon.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newschumash heritage national marine sanctuarychumash
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco