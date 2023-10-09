Metrolink commuter rail service now offering free rides for students

The commuter rail service which serves Ventura County, as well as five other Southern California counties is now offering a big deal for students.

Students with valid ID cards will now be able to ride Metrolink’s trains anytime, and anywhere for free. Metrolink has launched what it calls the “Student Adventure Pass,” which allows students to access all of the commuter rail line’s routes for free.

Conductors on the trains will check the student ID’s. Metrolink is hoping to get students into the habit of using commuter rail early. But, the pass is open to adult students as well.

Metrolink received a state grant to make the free passes possible. The commuter rail line has routes covering more than 540 miles of rail line, with 66 stops in six counties.