Another successful flight! SpaceX launches 21 satellites into orbit from the Central Coast

It was a spectacular sight in the skies above the Tri-Counties.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from the Central Coast early Monday morning, carrying 21 communications satellites into orbit.

Low clouds and fog obscured the 12:43 a.m. launch in parts of the Tri-Counties, but it was visible in other areas. It was the 14th flight for the reusable first stage booster, which help carry the satellites into space before landing on a barge in the Pacific Ocean.

The Starlink satellites are part of a still growing global network providing internet service to underserved parts of the world.