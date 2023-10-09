2023
California Coast News

Another successful flight! SpaceX launches 21 satellites into orbit from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning.

Early morning flight adds to a growing global network of Starlink communications satellites intended to boost internet service in isolated areas.

It was a spectacular sight in the skies above the Tri-Counties.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from the Central Coast early Monday morning, carrying 21 communications satellites into orbit.

Low clouds and fog obscured the 12:43 a.m. launch in parts of the Tri-Counties, but it was visible in other areas. It was the 14th flight for the reusable first stage booster, which help carry the satellites into space before landing on a barge in the Pacific Ocean.

The Starlink satellites are part of a still growing global network providing internet service to underserved parts of the world.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
