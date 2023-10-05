2023
California Coast News

Woman's body found on highway onramp in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM PDT
Body was just off busy roadway.

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a woman's body next to a freeway onramp in Santa Barbara.

A passerby spotted the body just after 6 Wednesday night, on the Highway 101 Milpas Street onramp, and called 911.

CHP officers, and Santa Barbara firefighters responded to the scene, and determined that the woman was dead. The woman hasn't been identified yet. An autopsy is pending. Because of where the body was found, the CHP is handling the investigation.

