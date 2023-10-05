Woman's body found on highway onramp in Santa Barbara

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a woman's body next to a freeway onramp in Santa Barbara.

A passerby spotted the body just after 6 Wednesday night, on the Highway 101 Milpas Street onramp, and called 911.

CHP officers, and Santa Barbara firefighters responded to the scene, and determined that the woman was dead. The woman hasn't been identified yet. An autopsy is pending. Because of where the body was found, the CHP is handling the investigation.