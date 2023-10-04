Man lauded for helping others after Borderline Bar And Grill attack convicted of grand theft

He was considered to be a hero in Ventura County after the November, 2018 Borderline Bar and Grill attack in Thousand Oaks claimed the lives of 12 people.

Bryan Hynes was the nightclub’s principal owner. He organized a number of events to help victims, and their families.

But Wednesday, he was convicted by a Ventura County jury of grand theft, after facing charges he kept money from what was supposed to be a benefit concert. The 2020 Oak Heart Country Music Festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Prosecutors say instead of refunding more than $43,000 to the Westlake Village Rotary Club, and ticket holders, Hynes used it for unrelated business and personal expenses.

The Thousand Oaks man could potentially receive up to three years in the Ventura County Jail when he’s sentenced November 1.