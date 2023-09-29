Congressional leaders in Tri-Counties remember U.S. Seantor Dianne Feinstein, who died on Friday

Congressional leaders from the Tri-Counties are talking about the contributions of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, who died today in Washington, D.C.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara called Feinstein “a titan of California politics.” Carbajal says she was a trailblazer, noting she authored the nation’s last assault weapons ban, and was ahead of her time in championing LGBTQ+ rights.

Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village said Feinstein was a true leader, who perhaps most importantly paved the way for the future of women in politics.

Feinstein had announced she wouldn’t see re-election. There are a number of people already campaigning for the post. California Governor Gavin Newson has said that he won’t appoint any of the announced candidates to fill out Feinstein’s term. He has said that he will pick an African-American woman to complete Feinstein’s term, which expires next year.