2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Arts, music and food collide (intentionally!) this weekend at Oxnard's Chelta festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM PDT
Tabitha Turner
/
Unsplash

Event features everything from artists to two stages of live music and dance performances

The arts, food and music are all coming together for a community festival in Ventura County this weekend.

It’s called "Chelita: Arts, Music, and Miches Festival." It's being billboarded as a cross between the Coachella Music Festival, and a Michelada drink festival.

It will take place Sunday at downtown Oxnard’s Heritage Square. 

The Oxnard Performing Arts Center is sponsoring the event. More than two dozen local artists will take part, participating in an open-air gallery showcasing their work. The Performing Arts Center has also commissioned some art installations, and other works specifically for Chelita.

There will be two stages of live entertainment, featuring everything from Latin dance to hip hop music. The festival will take place from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, with admission tickets available online and on site.

Tags
california coast newsartfestivalcal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco