Arts, music and food collide (intentionally!) this weekend at Oxnard's Chelta festival

The arts, food and music are all coming together for a community festival in Ventura County this weekend.

It’s called "Chelita: Arts, Music, and Miches Festival." It's being billboarded as a cross between the Coachella Music Festival, and a Michelada drink festival.

It will take place Sunday at downtown Oxnard’s Heritage Square.

The Oxnard Performing Arts Center is sponsoring the event. More than two dozen local artists will take part, participating in an open-air gallery showcasing their work. The Performing Arts Center has also commissioned some art installations, and other works specifically for Chelita.

There will be two stages of live entertainment, featuring everything from Latin dance to hip hop music. The festival will take place from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, with admission tickets available online and on site.

