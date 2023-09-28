2023
California Coast News

Man already behind bars in Ventura County now facing a new charge: Murder

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM PDT
Oxnard police arrest man for July killing in the city. There's no word on a possible motive.

There’s been an arrest for a murder which occurred over the summer in Ventura County.

On July 12th, Oscar Rodriguez was found in the middle of the night on an Oxnard street with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Oxnard Police detective have been trying to identify a suspect in the killing of the 44-year-old Oxnard man ever since.

Their investigation led them to another Oxnard man, who was already in custody on unrelated charges. Detectives arrested Omar Romo at the Ventura County Jail Thursday afternoon on a murder charge. He’s now being held in lieu of two million dollars bail.

