Man already behind bars in Ventura County now facing a new charge: Murder

There’s been an arrest for a murder which occurred over the summer in Ventura County.

On July 12th, Oscar Rodriguez was found in the middle of the night on an Oxnard street with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Oxnard Police detective have been trying to identify a suspect in the killing of the 44-year-old Oxnard man ever since.

Their investigation led them to another Oxnard man, who was already in custody on unrelated charges. Detectives arrested Omar Romo at the Ventura County Jail Thursday afternoon on a murder charge. He’s now being held in lieu of two million dollars bail.

