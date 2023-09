The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the retail giant of abusing its monopoly power in a way that raises costs for both shoppers and sellers.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes discusses details with Cat Zakrzewski, technology policy reporter at The Washington Post.

