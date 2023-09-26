2023
California Coast News

Sundowner winds creating brush fire concerns for southern Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT
Marek Piwnicki
/
Unsplash

Strongest wind predicted for Tuesday night, but there could be a second wave Wednesday night.

Parts of the Tri-Counties could see some gusty sundowner winds, a situation which is creating brush fire concerns.

Southern Santa Barbara County could see wind gusts in the 40 to 60 mile an hour range. There is a Red Flag Warning for Santa Barbara County’s mountains from 5 Tuesday night until 9 a.m. Tuesday, as well as a Fire Weather Watch.

The strongest wind is expected Tuesday night, but there could be a weaker sundowner event Wednesday night.

A system moving our way from the Pacific Northwest will mean a big change in the weather Thursday, with a cooling trend, and temperatures four to eight degrees below normal for this time of year.

