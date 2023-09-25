Traffic jam: Highway 101 lane closure for work delaying northbound traffic through Ventura

A project to fix a pipeline problem which is leaving a section of Highway 101 wet in Ventura County will cause some long term traffic delays.

The issue is with the left lane of the northbound 101 through downtown Ventura, near California Street. The lane is sometimes wet, and during rainfall frequently floods.

Caltrans officials think an underground pipeline may be clogged, or broken. Crews will have to dig up the pavement to get to the pipe.

A half-mile stretch of the fast lane of the northbound 101 has been blocked off for the work. The project is reducing the highway through the area from three, to two lanes. It's creating delays during peak travel times.

The work is expected to take several months, so the lane closure is expected to be in place until next spring.