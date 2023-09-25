2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Traffic jam: Highway 101 lane closure for work delaying northbound traffic through Ventura

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 25, 2023 at 11:05 AM PDT
Caltrans

Work to repair damaged pipeline expected to keep lane closed for into next year.

A project to fix a pipeline problem which is leaving a section of Highway 101 wet in Ventura County will cause some long term traffic delays.

The issue is with the left lane of the northbound 101 through downtown Ventura, near California Street. The lane is sometimes wet, and during rainfall frequently floods.
Caltrans officials think an underground pipeline may be clogged, or broken. Crews will have to dig up the pavement to get to the pipe.

A half-mile stretch of the fast lane of the northbound 101 has been blocked off for the work. The project is reducing the highway through the area from three, to two lanes. It's creating delays during peak travel times.

The work is expected to take several months, so the lane closure is expected to be in place until next spring.

Tags
caltranscal coast newscalifornia coast newshighway 101
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco