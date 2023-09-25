2023
California Coast News

Liftoff! SpaceX launches 21 satellites from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 25, 2023 at 11:37 AM PDT
SpaceX
A Falcon 9 rocket with 21 satellites on board lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday.

Reusable first stage booster successfully lands on barge off Pacific Coast.

It was a surprising early morning sight for some people in the Tri-Counties.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:48 Monday morning, carrying 21 small communications satellites into orbit. They are part of a growing global network of Starlink satellites intended to provide internet service to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the coast.

