Liftoff! SpaceX launches 21 satellites from Central Coast

It was a surprising early morning sight for some people in the Tri-Counties.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:48 Monday morning, carrying 21 small communications satellites into orbit. They are part of a growing global network of Starlink satellites intended to provide internet service to underserved parts of the world.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the coast.