Prince Harry, Oprah, Maroon 5 and more raise money for Santa Barbara County's first responders

A star studded even which included Oprah, Ellen, and the pop music band Maroon 5 raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Santa Barbara County's first responders.

The non-profit group ONE805 staged a massive concert at Kevin Costner's estate in Summerland Friday night.

The event features music by Maroon 5, classic rock star John Fogerty, the band Dishwalla, and more.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle took part in a ceremony to honor some community leaders supporting first responders. They included realtor Adam Mckaig, who founded the volunteer group Adam's Angels.

ONE 805 was founded in the wake of the Thomas Fire, and Montecito debris flow. After holding a concert to thank first responders, they decided to create an organization to raise money to pay for equipment, and training they need.

One of the projects currently funded by ONE805 is free, confidential counseling for firefighters in Santa Barbara County.