Man walking on Ventura County highway struck and killed by car: Driver arrested on DUI charge

Investigators are still trying to sort out why a man who was struck and killed by a car on a Ventura County highway was on the roadway.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, on Highway 33 north of Main Street in Ventura.

CHP officers say the man was walking in the southbound lanes of the highway when he was hit by a southbound car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officer determined the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and arrested him.

A second vehicle was damaged when it struck debris from the collision, but the driver was uninjured. The name of the man who died hasn’t been released.