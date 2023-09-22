Man walking on Ventura County highway struck and killed by car: Driver arrested on DUI charge
CHP trying to determine why man was walking on highway lane.
Investigators are still trying to sort out why a man who was struck and killed by a car on a Ventura County highway was on the roadway.
It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, on Highway 33 north of Main Street in Ventura.
CHP officers say the man was walking in the southbound lanes of the highway when he was hit by a southbound car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officer determined the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and arrested him.
A second vehicle was damaged when it struck debris from the collision, but the driver was uninjured. The name of the man who died hasn’t been released.