Man walking on Ventura County highway struck and killed by car: Driver arrested on DUI charge

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

CHP trying to determine why man was walking on highway lane.

Investigators are still trying to sort out why a man who was struck and killed by a car on a Ventura County highway was on the roadway.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, on Highway 33 north of Main Street in Ventura.

CHP officers say the man was walking in the southbound lanes of the highway when he was hit by a southbound car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officer determined the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and arrested him.

A second vehicle was damaged when it struck debris from the collision, but the driver was uninjured. The name of the man who died hasn’t been released.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco