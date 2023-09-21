Non-profit gets grant to buy six high-tech search and rescue drones for Santa Barbara County

A non-profit which supports Santa Barbara County’s first responders has received a $75,000 grant to help improve their search and rescue capabilities. ONE805 received $75,000 from LA’s Jean Perkins Foundation to buy six advanced drones.

Three of the drones have high powered spotlights, and loudspeakers to help search for people lost in backcountry areas. They also have heat detecting cameras which can spot people in the dark, as well as fires.

The other three drones are waterproof, so they can be flown in bad weather when even helicopters are grounded. They can land on water and use an underwater camera to look for submerged victims, and even fly a live vest out over the ocean, and drop it to a victim.

ONE805 was created by community members to help first responders in the wake of the Thomas Fire, and Montecito debris flow.