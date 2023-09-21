2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Non-profit gets grant to buy six high-tech search and rescue drones for Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 21, 2023 at 3:01 PM PDT
The DJI Mavic UAV drones Santa Barbara County is getting have the ability to spot people or fires at night with an onboard infrared camera.
DJI
The DJI Mavic UAV drones Santa Barbara County is getting have the ability to spot people or fires at night with an onboard infrared camera.

ONE805 grant will buy drones capable of flying in bad weather, using infrared cameras to search at night, and dropping a floatation device to someone in the ocean.

A non-profit which supports Santa Barbara County’s first responders has received a $75,000 grant to help improve their search and rescue capabilities. ONE805 received $75,000 from LA’s Jean Perkins Foundation to buy six advanced drones.

Three of the drones have high powered spotlights, and loudspeakers to help search for people lost in backcountry areas. They also have heat detecting cameras which can spot people in the dark, as well as fires.

The other three drones are waterproof, so they can be flown in bad weather when even helicopters are grounded. They can land on water and use an underwater camera to look for submerged victims, and even fly a live vest out over the ocean, and drop it to a victim.

ONE805 was created by community members to help first responders in the wake of the Thomas Fire, and Montecito debris flow.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newssearch and rescuesanta barbara county fire department
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco