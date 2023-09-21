Controversy over viral video containing racist comment now in hands of Santa Barbara County DA

It was a viral video which created an uproar in Santa Barbara. But, was an incident in which a woman used a racial slur against a construction worker a prosecutable crime?

Santa Barbara Police say they have completed their investigation, and have turned over the case to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of whether there is enough evidence to pursue trespassing, battery, and hate crime charges.

In the video, the woman is seen in a confrontation with the Hispanic worker, and uses a slur. She then is seen trying to block, or knock down the phone the man is filming with.

When the video went viral a few days ago, it led to a protest march with hundreds of people in Santa Barbara. The woman in the video was quoted by the Los Angeles Times as apologizing for the incident, admitting that what she did was inappropriate.