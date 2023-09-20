2023
California Coast News

Round and round: Roundabout work going to mean some traffic delays on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM PDT
Caltrans

People headed eastbound on Highway 154 will experience delays at the Highway 154/246 roundabout Saturday morning.

And around, and around you go. Work to repair a damaged light pole is going to mean some traffic delays at a Central Coast roundabout this weekend.

The work is taking place at the Highway 154/246 roundabout in the Santa Ynez Valley Saturday morning. Westbound traffic will be unaffected. But, people headed eastbound will experience delays. Eastbound drivers will be detoured around the roundabout to a nearby park and ride lot, which will be used as a staging area.

When the westbound side of the roundabout is clear, flaggers will caravan the waiting eastbound vehicles through the area. The work will take place from 5 to 11 a.m., with delays of up to 15 minutes expected.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco