Round and round: Roundabout work going to mean some traffic delays on the Central Coast

And around, and around you go. Work to repair a damaged light pole is going to mean some traffic delays at a Central Coast roundabout this weekend.

The work is taking place at the Highway 154/246 roundabout in the Santa Ynez Valley Saturday morning. Westbound traffic will be unaffected. But, people headed eastbound will experience delays. Eastbound drivers will be detoured around the roundabout to a nearby park and ride lot, which will be used as a staging area.

When the westbound side of the roundabout is clear, flaggers will caravan the waiting eastbound vehicles through the area. The work will take place from 5 to 11 a.m., with delays of up to 15 minutes expected.