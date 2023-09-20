Man dead, driver arrested following hit-and-run collision in Goleta

A landscape worker is dead, and a man has been arrested following what Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies say was a hit and run collision in Goleta.

It happened just after 3 Wednesday afternoon, on Storke Road at Bollay Drive. That’s just east of the Camino Real marketplace.

Deputies received a report that a landscape maintenance work had been hit by a car which fled the scene. They found an unconscious man in the bike lane. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were able to piece together information, and a short time later arrested David Rousso in connection with the collision. There’s no word yet on the exact charges the 19-year-old is facing. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.