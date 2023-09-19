2023
California Coast News

Two Tri-Counties schools receive national recognition for academic performance

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM PDT
Hope Elementary School is one of two local schools named as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Hope Elementary Schools District

Hope Elementary School, and Peabody Charter School named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Two Santa Barbara County schools have received national recognition for academic performance.

Hope Elementary School and Peabody Charter School have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance, or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.

353 schools received the honor nationally, with 33 of them in California.

