Two Tri-Counties schools receive national recognition for academic performance
Hope Elementary School, and Peabody Charter School named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Two Santa Barbara County schools have received national recognition for academic performance.
Hope Elementary School and Peabody Charter School have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance, or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.
353 schools received the honor nationally, with 33 of them in California.