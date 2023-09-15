2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Delta Airlines set to resume service to the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM PDT
Delta will fly 130 passenger A220-300 jets out of Santa Barbara Airport when it resumes service to the community next June.
Delta Air Lines
Delta will fly 130 passenger A220-300 jets out of Santa Barbara Airport when it resumes service to the community next June.

Delta will offer daily nonstop service from Santa Barbara Airport to Salt Lake City and Atlanta beginning in June of 2024.

A major airline has announced it will resume service to the Tri-Counties, after dropping it three years ago due to the pandemic.

Delta Air Lines will begin flights in and out of Santa Barbara Airport beginning next June.

The airline is planning to offer two nonstop flights a day to Salt Lake City, and one daily nonstop flight to Atlanta. Salt Lake City and Atlanta are major hubs foe Delta’s national and international service. The airline will use A220-300 jets, which are 130 passenger planes.

Delta’s return will mean that the regional airport will be served by five major airlines. Alaska, American Airlines, Southwest and United have existing service out of Santa Barbara with nonstop flights to ten cities, including Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle.

Tags
santa barbara airportcal coast newscalifornia coast newsunited airlinesamerican airlines
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco