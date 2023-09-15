Delta Airlines set to resume service to the Tri-Counties

A major airline has announced it will resume service to the Tri-Counties, after dropping it three years ago due to the pandemic.

Delta Air Lines will begin flights in and out of Santa Barbara Airport beginning next June.

The airline is planning to offer two nonstop flights a day to Salt Lake City, and one daily nonstop flight to Atlanta. Salt Lake City and Atlanta are major hubs foe Delta’s national and international service. The airline will use A220-300 jets, which are 130 passenger planes.

Delta’s return will mean that the regional airport will be served by five major airlines. Alaska, American Airlines, Southwest and United have existing service out of Santa Barbara with nonstop flights to ten cities, including Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle.