2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County gets new top agricultural official

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM PDT

New County Agricultural Commissioner is actually a familiar face in the community.

Ventura County has a new Agricultural Commissioner, but it’s someone who is already a familiar face in the county’s ag community.

Ventura County Supervisors appointed Korinne Bell to the post.

She’s served 17 years in the Agricultural Commissioner’s office, including the last seven years as the Chief Deputy Agricultural Commissioner.

Bell fills the opening created by the retirement of Ed Williams last month.

The Agricultural Commissioner’s enforces ag regulations, insures public safety from agricultural operations, and does inspections involving weights and measures, to insure the accuracy of things like gas station pumps.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsagricultural commissionercrops
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco