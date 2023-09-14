Ventura County gets new top agricultural official

Ventura County has a new Agricultural Commissioner, but it’s someone who is already a familiar face in the county’s ag community.

Ventura County Supervisors appointed Korinne Bell to the post.

She’s served 17 years in the Agricultural Commissioner’s office, including the last seven years as the Chief Deputy Agricultural Commissioner.

Bell fills the opening created by the retirement of Ed Williams last month.

The Agricultural Commissioner’s enforces ag regulations, insures public safety from agricultural operations, and does inspections involving weights and measures, to insure the accuracy of things like gas station pumps.