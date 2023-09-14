Southern California priest arrested by Ventura County task force on child pornography charges

A Southern California priest has been arrested by members of a Ventura County task on charges he possessed hundreds of images, and videos of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara had already been reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when Ventura County detectives started an investigation. They determined he was in direct possession of more than 600 sexually explicit images, and videos of young boys.

The 38-year-old priest is a part of the Los Angeles Archdiocese.

Martinez-Guevara lives at a mission in Long Beach, but he is associated with several churches, including Our Lady of Guadalupe in Oxnard.

Members of the Ventura County Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force got search warrants to seize materials, and to arrest the priest. He hasn’t had a chance to appear in court to answer to the charge yet.