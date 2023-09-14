2023
It's showtime: New building for theater set, prop, and costume production opening on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT
An artist's rendering of the new PCPA Stagecraft building, which is opening on Friday.
Alan Hancock College
An artist's rendering of the new PCPA Stagecraft building, which is opening on Friday.

The new $6.9 million PCPA Stagecraft Building in Santa Maria gives students and staff space to create elements for the theater company's productions.

The curtain is coming up this week on a long sought building for a Central Coast theater company to produce the scenery, props, and costumes it needs for its productions.

The PCPA Stagecraft Building at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria is almost 6700 square feet in size. It cost $6.9 million, with the money coming from a voter approved bond measure. Students will have shop space specifically designed for them to get hands-on experience creating elements for stage productions.

The opening of the new building comes as the Pacific Conservatory Theater program, better known as PCPA, celebrates its 60th anniversary.

The program provides students with hands on and behind the scene theater experience. At the same time, the community benefits through the shows PCPA stages at its theaters in Santa Maria and Solvang.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
