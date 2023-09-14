It's showtime: New building for theater set, prop, and costume production opening on Central Coast

The curtain is coming up this week on a long sought building for a Central Coast theater company to produce the scenery, props, and costumes it needs for its productions.

The PCPA Stagecraft Building at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria is almost 6700 square feet in size. It cost $6.9 million, with the money coming from a voter approved bond measure. Students will have shop space specifically designed for them to get hands-on experience creating elements for stage productions.

The opening of the new building comes as the Pacific Conservatory Theater program, better known as PCPA, celebrates its 60th anniversary.

The program provides students with hands on and behind the scene theater experience. At the same time, the community benefits through the shows PCPA stages at its theaters in Santa Maria and Solvang.