Ugh! As if we didn't know. Apartment rents in the Tri-Counties remain among highest in nation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM PDT

The August numbers don't top big cities like New York and LA, but are the highest in the country for smaller cities.

A new survey shows that the apartment rental market in the Tri-Counties remains the most expensive of the nation’s small cities.

Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta tops the national list, with the median price for a one bedroom apartment at $2200 a month. That’s up 4.8% over a year ago.

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura is second on the list, with a median month rent of $2000. And, San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles ranks sixth nationally, with a median monthly rent of $1850, up 4.2% from August of 2022.

The list is compiled by the online rental listing company Dwellsy.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco