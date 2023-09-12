Ugh! As if we didn't know. Apartment rents in the Tri-Counties remain among highest in nation

A new survey shows that the apartment rental market in the Tri-Counties remains the most expensive of the nation’s small cities.

Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta tops the national list, with the median price for a one bedroom apartment at $2200 a month. That’s up 4.8% over a year ago.

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura is second on the list, with a median month rent of $2000. And, San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles ranks sixth nationally, with a median monthly rent of $1850, up 4.2% from August of 2022.

The list is compiled by the online rental listing company Dwellsy.