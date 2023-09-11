2023
California Coast News

Helicopter crew finds, rescues stranded kayaker in Santa Barbara Channel

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM PDT
A Ventura County Air Unit Helicopter rescued a stranded kayaker in the Channel Islands Saturday.
Ventura County Aviation Unit
Kayak overturned as kayaker was headed from Channel Islands back to Oxnard.

A Ventura County Air Unit helicopter rescued a kayaker who became stranded in the Santa Barbara Channel.

The kayaker had paddled from Oxnard to Anacapa Island Saturday. On the return trip, the 49-year-old man's kayak overturned about six miles from Oxnard. He was unable to get back into it. As he was clinging to the upside down craft, he was able to use his cell phone to call for help.

The helicopter quickly found the man, and hoisted him to safety. He was unhurt. A Sheriff's Office boat found, and retrieved the kayak.

