2023
Details, details: Informational meetings set for proposed marine sanctuary off Central, South Coasts

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 11, 2023 at 2:43 PM PDT
NOAA's proposed boundaries for a new National Marine Sanctuary. It would provide protections for more than 130 milies of coastline off of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.
NOAA
This week's meetings on the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary are informational. Public comment is set to start in a few weeks.

A federal agency is holding a series of informational workshops this week on a proposal to create a major new marine sanctuary off parts of the Central and South Coasts.

The Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary would provide protections for more than 130 miles of coastline in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. It would be around 5600 square miles.

The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration is holding in-person and virtual informational meetings about the draft proposal. This week’s meetings are just informational. NOAA won’t start taking in person public comments on the plan until another series of meetings later this month.

There’s one at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Vista Del Mar Community School in Gaviota. There’s also a virtual one, at 11 a.m. Friday.

