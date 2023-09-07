Two retired Santa Barbara County judges die

Two longtime Santa Barbara County judges have died.

Both of the judges were retired.

Bruce Dodds was a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge for more than two decades, from the late 1970’s until the late 1990’s. Before become a judge, he worked in the County Counsel’s office for Santa Barbara County.

James Herman was appointed in 2005, and retired just last year. Perhaps Herman’s most famous case was when he fined Plains All-American Pipeline more than $3 million after the company’s pipeline ruptured on the Gaviota coast, spilling more than140,000 gallons of crude oil.