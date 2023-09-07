2023
California Coast News

Condition of critically injured woman in explosion which hit Central Coast neighborhood improving

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 7, 2023 at 11:10 PM PDT
An August 24 explosion injured four people in a Santa Maria neighborhood.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
An August 24 explosion injured four people in a Santa Maria neighborhood.

Two dozen homes were destroyed or damaged by August 24th blast in Santa Maria neighborhood.

There’s some encouraging news about the most seriously injured person from a natural gas explosion which destroyed or damaged two dozen homes on the Central Coast.

The 83-year-old woman who was in the Santa Maria home where the blast actually occurred is now reported to be in stable condition following surgery.

She was in critical condition since the August 24 blast on Jackie Lane. Three others were injured.

Santa Maria Fire Department investigators say a gas leak in a home’s kitchen led to the blast. That house was totally destroyed. A neighboring home suffered heavy damage. More than 20 others had varying degrees of damage.

cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta mariaexplosion
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco