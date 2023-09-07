Condition of critically injured woman in explosion which hit Central Coast neighborhood improving

There’s some encouraging news about the most seriously injured person from a natural gas explosion which destroyed or damaged two dozen homes on the Central Coast.

The 83-year-old woman who was in the Santa Maria home where the blast actually occurred is now reported to be in stable condition following surgery.

She was in critical condition since the August 24 blast on Jackie Lane. Three others were injured.

Santa Maria Fire Department investigators say a gas leak in a home’s kitchen led to the blast. That house was totally destroyed. A neighboring home suffered heavy damage. More than 20 others had varying degrees of damage.