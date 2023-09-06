No, it wasn't a UFO! Air Force test launches intercontinental ballistic missile from Central Coast

It was a stunning sight for people who happened to be out early Wednesday morning in the Tri-Counties.

The Air Force launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The 1:26 a.m. launch was part of an ongoing series of test launches to check equipment, and crew preparedness. Crews from around the country participate in the launches.

Air Force officials say the missile successfully flew more than 4200 miles to a test range in the South Pacific. As planned, it deployed three test payloads.