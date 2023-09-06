2023
California Coast News

No, it wasn't a UFO! Air Force test launches intercontinental ballistic missile from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM PDT
A Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile takes off from Vandenberg Space Force base early Wednesday morning.
U.S. Air Force
A Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile takes off from Vandenberg Space Force base early Wednesday morning.

Early morning Wednesday launch goes as planned, with more than 4,000 mile flight to test range in South Pacific.

It was a stunning sight for people who happened to be out early Wednesday morning in the Tri-Counties.

The Air Force launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The 1:26 a.m. launch was part of an ongoing series of test launches to check equipment, and crew preparedness. Crews from around the country participate in the launches.

Air Force officials say the missile successfully flew more than 4200 miles to a test range in the South Pacific. As planned, it deployed three test payloads.

