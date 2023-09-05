2023
California Coast News

Scare for nearly 100 people as Amtrak train slams into car on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT
An Amtrak train hit a car stuck on railroad tracks in the Guadalupe area Monday afternoon. No one was injured.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
An Amtrak train hit a car stuck on railroad tracks in the Guadalupe area Monday afternoon. No one was injured.

Vehicle apparently became stuck on tracks as train was approaching.

It was a close call for nearly 100 people, when a passenger train slammed into a car stuck on railroad tracks on the Central Coast.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Monday, just south of Guadalupe. A car apparently became stuck on the tracks near Highway 1 and Brown Road.

The woman driving the car was able to get out safely. But, the oncoming train slammed into the vehicle, pushing it about 600 feet.

There were 95 people on board the train. No one was hurt. The CHP is investigating to try to determine how the car ended up stuck on the tracks.

cal coast newsguadalupecalifornia coast newsamtrakamtrak train
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco