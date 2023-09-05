Scare for nearly 100 people as Amtrak train slams into car on Central Coast

It was a close call for nearly 100 people, when a passenger train slammed into a car stuck on railroad tracks on the Central Coast.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Monday, just south of Guadalupe. A car apparently became stuck on the tracks near Highway 1 and Brown Road.

The woman driving the car was able to get out safely. But, the oncoming train slammed into the vehicle, pushing it about 600 feet.

There were 95 people on board the train. No one was hurt. The CHP is investigating to try to determine how the car ended up stuck on the tracks.