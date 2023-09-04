Investigation underway into death of Santa Barbara County jail inmate
Mad died several hours after being found unresponsive in main county jail.
A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate died in custody.
It happened late Sunday or early Monday, at the Main Santa Barbara County Jail in Santa Barbara.
Deputies noticed the man was unresponsive early Sunday morning. They started efforts to revive him, and paramedics continued the effort. But, the man died a few hours later at a hospital. An autopsy is pending. The man's name hasn't been released.