2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Investigation underway into death of Santa Barbara County jail inmate

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM PDT
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Mad died several hours after being found unresponsive in main county jail.

A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate died in custody.

It happened late Sunday or early Monday, at the Main Santa Barbara County Jail in Santa Barbara.

Deputies noticed the man was unresponsive early Sunday morning. They started efforts to revive him, and paramedics continued the effort. But, the man died a few hours later at a hospital. An autopsy is pending. The man's name hasn't been released.

Tags
cal coast newssanta barbara county jailcalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco