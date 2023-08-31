Some Santa Barbara County beaches are actually larger, instead of smaller in the wake of this year's big storms

January’s big storm caused a number of flooding, and erosion problems in the Tri-Counties. But, a popular Santa Barbara County beach has benefitted from what occurred.

Some of the sediment removed from debris basins in places like Montecito was moved to Goleta Beach County Park. The sand, cobble, and gravel combined with natural sand movement has added six acres of land to the beach. It also makes the beach more resilient to future storms.

For the first time in a decade, there was actually room to add beach volleyball courts.

Santa Barbara County also used some of the sediment to beef up Carpinteria City Beach.