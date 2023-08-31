2023
California Coast News

Some Santa Barbara County beaches are actually larger, instead of smaller in the wake of this year's big storms

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM PDT
Aerial views of Goleta Beach before and after the beach replenishment efforts.
Santa Barbara County
Aerial views of Goleta Beach before and after the beach replenishment efforts.

Sediment removed from some debris basins was used for beach replenishment at Goleta Beach, and in Carpinteria.

January’s big storm caused a number of flooding, and erosion problems in the Tri-Counties. But, a popular Santa Barbara County beach has benefitted from what occurred.

Some of the sediment removed from debris basins in places like Montecito was moved to Goleta Beach County Park. The sand, cobble, and gravel combined with natural sand movement has added six acres of land to the beach. It also makes the beach more resilient to future storms.

For the first time in a decade, there was actually room to add beach volleyball courts.

Santa Barbara County also used some of the sediment to beef up Carpinteria City Beach.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco