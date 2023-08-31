2023
California Coast News

Military planes based in Ventura County aiding firefighting efforts in Pacific Northwest

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 31, 2023 at 4:07 PM PDT
Some Air National Guard teams from Nevada and Wyoming are in Ventura County to work on their airborne firefighting skills, in a training event to prepare them for peak wildfire season.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Some C-130's military transport planes based in Ventura County are helping with firefighting efforts in the Pacific Northwest.

C-130 transports with modular firefighting units deployed to air tanker base in Oregon.

Some airborne firefighters based in Ventura County have headed north, to Oregon to help battle some of the major wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest.

The Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Ventura County is home to the 146th Airlift Wing, which provides support to military operations, but also to humanitarian missions around the world.

Its huge C-130 military transport planes can be converted into air tankers with the use of what are known as MAAFS. They are modular units which can be temporarily installed in the cargo areas of the aircraft, allowing them to carry, and drop fire retardant and water on fires.

Two of the Ventura County based C-130’s have been deployed to an air tanker base in Klamath Falls, Oregon for use on the series of wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest.

The Air National Guard planes are used as a backup when all of the U.S. Forest Service and commercial firefighting aircraft are already deployed on fires.

