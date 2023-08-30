Dogs and cats rescued from shelter isolated by Tropical Storm Hilary flooding now in Ventura County

It’s a unique rescue mission. A team from Ventura County Animal Services traveled to Riverside County this week, to rescue some dogs and cats trapped at a shelter isolated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Hilary.

The water cut off the main access road to the Coachella Valley Animal Shelter, and it could be week before it reopens. The shelter put out a call for help, and Ventura County Animal Services stepped up to help.

A team of five shelter workers traveled some 170 miles to the desert, bringing back 50 dogs and cats.

"Tropical Storm Hilary surrounded the facility with water, so they had to shut it down. They put out a plea, and we just felt we had to help<' said Randy Friedman, with Ventura County Animal Services.

He said during the 2017 Thomas Fire, other counties stepped up to help Ventura County with the crisis. Friedman said extending a helping paw to each other is what you do.

He introduces us to one of the rescued dogs.

"This is Dusty. Dusty is an unaltered two year old short-haired Chihuahua. He weighs about 10 pounds." As we get closer the tiny dog leans on the bars of his enclosure, and wags his tail.

The dogs and cats from the desert shelter are getting checkups and vaccinations, and will start to go up for adoption next week.

