California Coast News

Cal State Channel Islands gets archives of late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:18 PM PDT
Ventura County
CSUCI is getting the archives of late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez.

Ramirez spent decades fighting for immigrants rights in the region.

The archives of a longtime community activist, and Ventura County Supervisor have been donated to Cal State Channel Islands.

Carmen Ramirez was a lawyer who devoted her life to serving immigrants in the county. She became the first Latina elected to the County Board of Supervisors.

She died last year when she was hit by a vehicle in Oxnard.

Her husband, family and friends organized the 15 boxes of documents and memorabilia donated to CSUCI. Family members say it’s appropriate that the archives go to the university, because she was one of the earliest advocates who fought for its establishment.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
