Cal State Channel Islands gets archives of late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez

The archives of a longtime community activist, and Ventura County Supervisor have been donated to Cal State Channel Islands.

Carmen Ramirez was a lawyer who devoted her life to serving immigrants in the county. She became the first Latina elected to the County Board of Supervisors.

She died last year when she was hit by a vehicle in Oxnard.

Her husband, family and friends organized the 15 boxes of documents and memorabilia donated to CSUCI. Family members say it’s appropriate that the archives go to the university, because she was one of the earliest advocates who fought for its establishment.