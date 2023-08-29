Firefighters doing final mopup of brush fire which caused a brief scare in Santa Ynez Valley

Firefighters are mopping up what's left of a brush fire which caused a lot of concern in the Santa Ynez Valley, but was stopped before it could do any damge.

The fire was discovered just after 9:30 Monday night off of the 5100 block of Figueroa Mountain Road, in the Santa Ynez Valley. The fire was near Midland School. Students and staff sheltered in place, but the fire burned away from the campus.

The fire was not far away from what was Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch.

Santa Barbara County firefighters say no structures were threatened. They had the upper hand on the blaze in about two hours. By Tuesday afternoon, containment of the two acre fire was up to 90%. There's no word on the cause of the blaze.