2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Firefighters doing final mopup of brush fire which caused a brief scare in Santa Ynez Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM PDT
A view of the Figueroa Moutain Road Fire from a mountain camera.
ALERTCalifornia
A view of the Figueroa Moutain Road Fire from a mountain camera.

Fire burned near Midland School, north of Los Olivos, but no structures damaged.

Firefighters are mopping up what's left of a brush fire which caused a lot of concern in the Santa Ynez Valley, but was stopped before it could do any damge.

The fire was discovered just after 9:30 Monday night off of the 5100 block of Figueroa Mountain Road, in the Santa Ynez Valley. The fire was near Midland School. Students and staff sheltered in place, but the fire burned away from the campus.

The fire was not far away from what was Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch.

Santa Barbara County firefighters say no structures were threatened. They had the upper hand on the blaze in about two hours. By Tuesday afternoon, containment of the two acre fire was up to 90%. There's no word on the cause of the blaze.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsbrush fireneverlandSanta Ynez Valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco