Cleaner air, and protecting whales, too: Program slowing ships off West Coast has another big year

Some shipping companies are being honored for helping to reduce pollution off the California Coast, and at the same time making the region safer for whales.

The voluntary program involves freighters slowing down as they pass through shipping lanes like the Santa Barbara Channel, as well as off of the San Francisco Bay area. By slowing, the ships emit less pollution, as well as reducing the chance they will accidentally hit whales.

Participating companies can receive compensation. 23 companies took part in the effort last year, up from 18 in 2021.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company, and the Orient Overseas Container Line are among the companies honored for having the highest participation rates.

It’s estimated the program reduced nitrogen oxide pollution by 920 tons last year. That’s the equivalent of taking 580,000 gas-powers cars off the road for a year.

It’s important because Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties don’t meet state and/or federal air quality standards for ozone, and the passing ships are one of the biggest sources of the problem.