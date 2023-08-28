A quick sizzle: Heat wave hitting Tri-Counties predicted to be brief

The Tri-Counties is being hit by a heat wave, but it’s not expected to be a long one.

Highs hit the mid-80's in some coastal communities, and around 100 inland.

A community pool in Thousand Oaks was the perfect place to get some relief from the heat.

As people splashed around, Dillon Hurt, who works there, said he wished he could join them. "Business is great...there's a lot of people here. I want to be in the pool, too."

A high pressure ridge is behind the heat wave. But, a trough of low pressure moving down from the north will bring cooling as we move through the week.

The good news is the heat may have peaked Monday. Eric Boldt is a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

"We're not breaking any records," said Boldt. "It's getting close to those levels. Monday was fairly hot, and Tuesday will have similar conditions."

But, temperatures could be few degrees cooler, and then continue to drop as we move through the week.

In fact, we could see below normal temperatures by Thursday, staying that way through the holiday weekend.

There could be some sundowner winds in Southern Santa Barbara County Monday night, but they are expected to be much lighter Tuesday and Wednesday nights.