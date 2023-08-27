2023
One woman in critical condition, one in stable condition in wake of Central Coast home explosion

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM PDT
An explosion rocked a Santa Maria neighborhood, totally destroying this home and damaging 23 others.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Number of home destroyed or damaged from Santa Maria blast stands at 24.

We now know more about some some of the victims of an explosion which rocked a Central Coast neighborhood, destroying or damaging a dozen homes.

The blast on Jackie Lane in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon totally destroyed one home. The 83-year-old resident is in critical condition, with burn injuries.

A woman in a neighboring home which was heavily damaged is in stable condition. There are no updates on the other two people who were hurt.

Fire investigators say a natural gas leak was the cause of the explosion. The number of homes damaged was initially reported as around 10, but was later updated to 23.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
