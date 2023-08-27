One woman in critical condition, one in stable condition in wake of Central Coast home explosion

We now know more about some some of the victims of an explosion which rocked a Central Coast neighborhood, destroying or damaging a dozen homes.

The blast on Jackie Lane in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon totally destroyed one home. The 83-year-old resident is in critical condition, with burn injuries.

A woman in a neighboring home which was heavily damaged is in stable condition. There are no updates on the other two people who were hurt.

Fire investigators say a natural gas leak was the cause of the explosion. The number of homes damaged was initially reported as around 10, but was later updated to 23.