During Santa Barbara County visit, top federal official announces new disaster aid for California

A top Biden Administration official visited Santa Barbara County Friday, to announce a huge boost in emergency disaster aid to the state.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge stopped in Santa Barbara and Goleta. She announced $115 million in new federal funding for the state to continue recover efforts from this year’s big storms. It’s part of $138 million dollars in block grants aimed at hard hit states.

Fudge then looked at the issue of homelessness. She met with local officials about the problem. She then toured two new housing complexes, one open in Santa Barbara and one under construction in Goleta which are focused on helping to get, and keep people off the streets.