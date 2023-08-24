2023
California Coast News

The federal government releases its plan for a new marine sanctuary off the Central and South Coasts

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM PDT
This is NOAA's preferred alternative for the boundaries of the new sanctuary.
NOAA
NOAA's proposal for the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary includes some modified boundaries.

There’s big news in efforts to create a new National Marine Sanctuary off the Central and South Coasts, one which would help preserve more than 5600 square miles of ocean.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its draft plan for the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. It includes more than 130 miles of the coast from the Morro Bay area to Naples, on the Gaviota Coast. The draft plan covers some areas not initially included, including the coastal waters off of Gaviota, Refugio, and El Capitan State Beaches.

It also excludes some areas near Morro Bay which might be used in connection with major wind development projects in that region.

The Northern Chumash Tribal Council, which helped develop the idea, is applauding the release of the draft report for public comment. This plan is a key part of the process, because it determines the final boundaries of the sanctuary, as well as the activities permitted in it.

