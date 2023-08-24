Former Ventura Police officer identified as gunman in Orange County mass shooting

Authorities now say the man responsible for a mass shooting which left three people dead, and six injured in Orange County was a retired Ventura Police officer.

It happened Wednesday night, at a popular bar in Trabuco Canyon. Investigators say John Snowling opened fire inside of Cook’s Corner, a popular spot for motorcyclists.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies reached the scene in less than two minutes, and fatally shot Snowling. They say he was apparently targeting his estranged wife, who was wounded, but survived.

Snowling was a Ventura Police officer for nearly two decades. He served from July of 1986 before retiring in February of 2014 as a sergeant. The Ventura Police Department issued a statement saying that their hearts weigh heavy with the distressing incident at Cook's Corner, and their thoughts are with the families of the victims, and the survivors.