Cause determined: Gas leak blamed for explosion which destroyed one home, damaged 23 in Santa Maria

Authorities now say a natural gas leak was the cause of an explosion which rocked a Central Coast neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, injuring four people.

The blast on Jackie Lane in Santa Maria totally destroyed one home. A survey updated the number of surrounding homes damaged by the blast from 10, to 23.

City of Santa Maria fire investigators say an open natural gas outlet led to the blast. They say a number of sources could have accidently triggered the explosion.

City officials still aren’t releasing details about the status of the four people injured by the blast.