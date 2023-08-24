2023
California Coast News

Cause determined: Gas leak blamed for explosion which destroyed one home, damaged 23 in Santa Maria

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 24, 2023 at 3:52 PM PDT
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
An issue with a natural gas line is being pinpointed as the cause of an explosion which decimated a Santa Maria neighborhood.

Four hurt in Wednesday afternoon explosion.

Authorities now say a natural gas leak was the cause of an explosion which rocked a Central Coast neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, injuring four people.

The blast on Jackie Lane in Santa Maria totally destroyed one home. A survey updated the number of surrounding homes damaged by the blast from 10, to 23.

City of Santa Maria fire investigators say an open natural gas outlet led to the blast. They say a number of sources could have accidently triggered the explosion.

City officials still aren’t releasing details about the status of the four people injured by the blast.

Lance Orozco
